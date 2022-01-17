Home / Home

Chamber accepting award nominations

Mon, 01/17/2022 - 11:25am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is accepting nominations for its Citizen/Volunteer of the Year.
    Nomination forms can be found inside the Harlan News-Advertiser or Harlan Tribune.  Forms should be dropped off at the chamber office in Harlan or emailed to info@exploreshelbycounty.com.  Deadline is January 28 at 5 p.m.

