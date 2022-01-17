Chamber accepting award nominations
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is accepting nominations for its Citizen/Volunteer of the Year.
Nomination forms can be found inside the Harlan News-Advertiser or Harlan Tribune. Forms should be dropped off at the chamber office in Harlan or emailed to info@exploreshelbycounty.com. Deadline is January 28 at 5 p.m.
