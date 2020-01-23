Home / Home

Chamber accepting nominations for Citizen/Volunteer of the Year

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry currently is soliciting nominations for its Citizen/Volunteer of the Year award.
    The award will be presented at the 2020 Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Award Banquet on Friday, Feb. 28 at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan.

 

