Chamber of Commerce hosts Run for the Roses

By Elizabeth A. Elliott,

Editor

HARLAN — The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted its 2023 Annual Awards Banquet on Friday at the Harlan Golf & Country Club.

With the theme Run for the Roses, guests networked, dined and celebrated Shelby County. Following dinner, guests played 50/50 Heads or Tails and Generational Trivia, followed by the awards ceremony. A live auction followed the awards ceremony with silent auctions available for bidding throughout the evening.

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry unveiled award winners from the following categories: 2022 Citizen/Volunteer of the Year, 2022 Non-Profit of the Year, 2022 New Chamber Member of the Year, and 2022 Business of the Year.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive director Todd Valline said the past year has been a time of opportunity.

“We launched a remarkably successful image campaign for Shelby County that was viewed by over 127,000 people on social media. This led to opportunities for interviews throughout the state,” he said. “The impact of the campaign is already being realized and we are looking forward to watching how it impacts the community through 2023.”

Several people and organizations were recognized during the event for their efforts and support of Shelby County.

Non-Profit Business of the Year

Concerned, Inc. received this year’s Non-Profit Business of the Year award.

“When an individual has physical or mental disabilities, day-to-day life can be challenging. Also, for families who have a member with a disability, the stress of care taking can be very stressful. Concerned, Inc. meets the needs of these individuals. Think of the wide-ranging services they provide. Daily life skills training, job coaching, adult day care services, respite services for caregivers, and supported employment that brings pride to their clients and helps our local businesses meet their employment needs,” Valline said. “The leadership and staff of Concerned, Inc. touches our lives in so many ways, across the board, and the key is the humble pride they take in what they do. Their dedication to their clients and families provides an immeasurable impact to Shelby County.”

New Chamber Member of the Year

Osborn Realty was awarded the New Chamber Member of the Year recognition.

“This year’s winner of the New Chamber Member of the Year is one of those businesses with a burning desire to succeed. There are many reasons why Osborn Realty has grown quickly,” Valline said. “Their staff is knowledgeable and professional. Their leader, Kevin Osborn, works relentlessly to bring innovation and originality to the real estate industry. Osborn Realty has quickly established a position of strength in the Shelby County real estate market.

Business of the Year

Hansen House Senior Living in Harlan was awarded Business of the Year after being welcomed as new business of the year in 2019.

“As chamber members, they are always asking how can we help or how can we get involved,” Valline said. “They are a wonderful organization to work with and an amazing asset for Shelby County.”

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year

This year two people received the Citizen/Volunteer of the Year award. The first volunteer was Karen Schlueter of Shelby.

“As a community and county volunteer, this individual is well known to everyone. Whether it is supporting the community through fund raisers including the amazing Shelby Soup Cook-Off, feeding those in need through an annual Thanksgiving food drive, writing grants for the City of Shelby and other organizations to improve the community, and protecting us as a member of the Shelby County Emergency Management Services Board and an EMS Responder, Schlueter is one of those individuals who may not necessarily have the time; she just has the heart to help.”

The final award of the night went to Jenna Hucka.

“Over the past 8 years, since 2014 when her mom, Nadine Kenkel passed away from ovarian cancer, Jenna has been instrumental in spearheading several fundraising efforts in our community,” Valline said. “Jenna has raised awareness of, and donations for, ovarian cancer research. With he help of generous supporters, Jenna has organized the BREAK THE SILENCE for Nadine golf outing, Trivia Night, Harlan Community High School Teal Out, and Myrtue Medical Center fundraisers. These efforts have raised over $275,000 and donated to Colleen’s Dream Foundation to support Ovarian Cancer Research.”

Valline said Jenna also donates her time and talents towards a non-profit organization co-founded by her brother Tony.

“The StoneCatcher’s Society advocates for and provides educational opportunities to individuals impacted by the criminal justice system. Over the past two years, Jenna’s leadership has helped raise $35,000, mostly in Shelby County. These donations have placed over 650 educational books in the hand of incarcerated individuals, provided post high school scholarships to them, and donated $12,500 to the RISE Academy in Omaha.”

