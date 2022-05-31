Chamber forum lets treasurer, supervisor candidates speak
By Josh Byers, Publisher
HARLAN – The Chamber of Commerce hosted a
sparsely attended candidate forum Thursday at the Shelby
County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atrium where
candidates for both the open Shelby County Board of Supervisor
position and the Shelby County Treasurer answered
questions from Chamber Executive Director Todd Valline.
Less than 40 people showed up to the 6:30-7:30 p.m. forum
which had no debate between candidates and did not
allow questions from the audience.
The first half hour was the race between incumbent
Carolyn Blum, R, and Shauna Laver, R. in the Shelby
County Treasurer primary. The second half hour was the
race between Mike Kolbe, R., and Bryce Schaben, R., for
the Shelby County Supervisor job. After introductions, the
Chamber will ask a general question that each candidate
will have an opportunity to respond to.
