Chamber forum lets treasurer, supervisor candidates speak

By Josh Byers, Publisher

HARLAN – The Chamber of Commerce hosted a

sparsely attended candidate forum Thursday at the Shelby

County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atrium where

candidates for both the open Shelby County Board of Supervisor

position and the Shelby County Treasurer answered

questions from Chamber Executive Director Todd Valline.

Less than 40 people showed up to the 6:30-7:30 p.m. forum

which had no debate between candidates and did not

allow questions from the audience.

The first half hour was the race between incumbent

Carolyn Blum, R, and Shauna Laver, R. in the Shelby

County Treasurer primary. The second half hour was the

race between Mike Kolbe, R., and Bryce Schaben, R., for

the Shelby County Supervisor job. After introductions, the

Chamber will ask a general question that each candidate

will have an opportunity to respond to.

