Chamber hosts Business Plan Competition

COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCC&I) is hosting a business plan competition, with the winner receiving $15,000 and second place $5,000 in business support.

Todd Valline, SCCC&I Executive Director, said the goal of the competition is to help a great business idea get off the ground to provide a product or service to Shelby County that is not currently available in the area.

“The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry staff and board are excited about bringing this opportunity to Shelby County,” Valline said. “We look forward to helping a new business launch, and to work with them as they grow.”

Valline said the business will be required to be “open for business” by December 31, 2022.

Hopes are there are many individuals in the area who have a great idea and just need a little help going from the idea to launching the business.

SCCC&I has a link on its website for individuals to review the competition guidelines, complete the initial application, and to send in the application and business plan.

Applications and business plans will be due May 28 by 5 p.m.

The judging committee will review the submitted plans and choose four finalists.

Each of the finalists will then present their plans to the judges on June 17, and the winners will be announced June 21.

The financial support to first and second place will be paid out through a reimbursement – the winners will submit paid invoices and the chamber will issue payments for reimbursement until all funds are expired.

For the application, competition rules and more information, head to www.exploreshelbycounty.com