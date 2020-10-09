Changes coming for HCHS Homecoming
HARLAN – A few changes are coming to the Harlan Community Homecoming celebration, scheduled for the week of Sept. 14-18, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety concerns for all involved.
School officials announced this week there will be no powderpuff game, parade, homecoming dance or vollerama.
Harlan Community High School Principal Scott Frohlich said the decision wasn’t made lightly to scale back the events of the week.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)