HARLAN -- It’s tournament time, and local basketball teams are wrapping up their seasons attempting to punch their tickets to the state tournament. The HCHS Pom Squad has been cheering on the Cyclones all season. Above, Zoey Bowers participates in one of the dances. While the Cyclone girls’ basketball season came to an end last weekend, the boys’ team was in tourney action last night vs. Glenwood, hoping to keep its season alive.