Cherished Windmill Gets New Life on Family Farm near Earling
EARLING – A cherished windmill damaged during heavy thunderstorms and straight-line winds back in 2006 is getting new life after being restored and erected last month on an Earling family farm.
On Wednesday, July 22, a crane operated by Tom Muenchrath lifted the vintage windmill into the air. He was assisted by Gary Blum with a loader on the windmill base to prevent the legs from buckling as the 40-foot tower was raised from the ground.
