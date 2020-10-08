Home / Home

Cherished Windmill Gets New Life on Family Farm near Earling

Mon, 08/10/2020 - 8:00am admin

    EARLING – A cherished windmill damaged during heavy thunderstorms and straight-line winds back in 2006 is getting new life after being restored and erected last month on an Earling family farm.
    On Wednesday, July 22, a crane operated by Tom Muenchrath lifted the vintage windmill into the air.  He was assisted by Gary Blum with a loader on the windmill base to prevent the legs from buckling as the 40-foot tower was raised from the ground.  

 

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here