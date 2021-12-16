Chickens in city limits requested once again

HARLAN – Approximately two years after shooting down a request to allow chickens to be raised in the Harlan city limits, local officials are again being asked to consider a similar effort, this time for county youth projects.

Pam Borkowski, poultry superintendent for the Shelby County Fair, addressed the Harlan City Council Tuesday, Dec. 7, seeking consideration for a community project called Fun Raiser Chicks, allowing 4-H/FFA/Clover Kids youth to raise chickens for a six-week period only before the annual July fair.

To provide the opportunity for both city and rural kids to participate, Borkowski asked the council to consider allowing up to five chickens per child to be raised in town.

Full article in the NA.