Child care resources available

REGIONAL -- Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa can help child care providers during this difficult time.

CCR&R Can…

• Assist with meeting DHS registration/licensing

• Offer DHS approved training

• Refer families to your child care

• Provide financial & business resources

• Consult with programs on-site

• Assist with improvement steps, i.e, room arrangement

• Connect you to a Child & Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) sponsor, Child Care Nurse Consultant, AEA and other resources

Assistance is free.

How can Child Care Resource and Referral assist your Child Care Program?

“Here at CCR&R we know that when children have access to high-quality, safe, nurturing child care, everyone benefits,” officials said. “That is why we partner with our local Harrison/Monona/Shelby counties Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) board to provide child care providers with quality improvement funds so that they may afford to provide the care we know is best for Iowa’s youngest citizens.”

If you would like to learn more, please contact Child Care Consultant Lauren Harryman at 712-579-4304 or lharryman@westcca.org

Parents, child care providers and community members are encouraged to contact the West Central Community Action regarding Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral’s free services at www.iowaccrr.org or by calling 712-755-7381. The West Central Community Action Child Care Resource and Referral program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Child Care Development Fund.

Find CCR&R on Facebook: “Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa.”