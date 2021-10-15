Home / Home

Chilly Morning for the Cyclones!

Fri, 10/15/2021 - 9:27am admin
https://twitter.com/i/status/1449005310199296006

Cyclones braving the chilly temps this morning at Merrill! Finishing touches on the program for tonight’s game and state contest tomorrow. Good luck to director Bill Kearney and the entire band! Sounds awesome!

