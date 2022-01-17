Chimney Fire
HARLAN -- Harlan firefighters work to extinguish a chimney fire at 1715 Nishna Ave. last week. The fire started in the chimney in the basement above the wood stove. Firefighters were able to disassemble the chimney, remove the hot embers and take the embers outside to the driveway. There was no damage to the house..
