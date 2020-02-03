Christensen selected Iowa Supreme Court chief justice
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court has selected Justice Susan Christensen, Harlan, as its next chief justice. Justice Christensen will succeed Chief Justice Mark Cady who passed away suddenly November 15, 2019.
Justice David Wiggins has served as acting chief justice since Chief Justice Cady’s passing. Justice Christensen will be the second woman to serve as chief justice of Iowa’s highest court.
