Christmas in another country

HARLAN — Benedetta (Benny) Migliori has seen more snow in the few months she has been in Iowa than she has ever seen in her lifetime.

“I just love the snow,” the 17-year-old from Sicily said. While it is possible for Italy’s largest island to have snow, it usually occurs in the mountains, not in the area where Benny lives.

“I can’t wait for it to snow again,” she said. She will eventually get her wish, because currently, she is living with the Ronda Bissen family for a year as an exchange student.

She said she is looking forward to learning the Bissen’s annual holiday traditions, and is planning on sharing some of hers.

“We like learning about her traditions,” Ronda’s daughter, Lilly said.

Benny and Lilly debated making panettone, an Italian combination of sweet bread, and fruitcake, which contains raisins, zest and candied oranges. “It’s pretty difficult to make,” Benny said of Italy’s most popular Christmas sweet, which takes several days to make due to a long process involving proofing the dough.

An easier option, Benny said, would be pandoro, which is simpler to make and baked into a star-shaped pan. “It might be better for us to try that.”

Lilly said her family will celebrate Christmas with a gift exchange at her grandparents, and the family has matching Christmas pajamas. Benny, Lilly, and Ronda’s daughter, Bella, have already been exchanging gift baskets every month.

“We just listen to what each other says they want or need, and take turns buying little gifts,” Benny said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Bissens usually go on vacation over Christmas break, and this year, the family will be spending some time in Branson. “We travel a lot,” Lilly said. Over Thanksgiving weekend, they went to St. Louis so Benny could see the Gateway Arch.

The Italian Christmas tradition Benny is most excited to share, the arrival of “La Befana”, actually takes place after Christmas. In Italy, the Christmas season officially begins eight days before Christmas and lasts until the Feast of the Epiphany on January 6.

On the evening of January 5, the children hang socks, hoping La Befana will fill them with candy other treats, Benny said. “But if you have been naughty, she will leave you coal in your sock.”

Benny will stay with the Bissens until the end of the school year, then she will return home to her family, which includes her parents and younger sister. Until then, she said she plans on enjoying her time in Harlan and attending school.

“I love Christmas, and I know my favorite part of Christmas this year will be spending time with this family.”