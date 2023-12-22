Christmas in another country

HARLAN — The wall by the Christmas tree in the home of Patrick and Lorene (Lori) Pucelick is full of family photos.

“We have one son, Lucas,” Patrick said. “And our daughters are Clara and 14 others. She’s our fifteenth.”

Clara Otto is the Pucelick’s most recent exchange student, and she joins the list of others whom the Harlan family has welcomed into their lives and home.

Many of the photos adorning the walls are of the family and their “daughters”, who all reunited in Europe a few years ago. “Three are now married, and we have three grandkids,” Patrick said.

“We’ve been really blessed.”

Patrick said one of the girls was from Denmark, three were from Finland, and, like Clara, the rest are from Germany.

Sixteen-year-old Clara is from the area of Freiburg im Breisgau, usually called Freiburg, in southwest Germany. The city is the home of Freiburg Weihnachtsmarkt, or Christmas Market.

Attending the big Christmas market is one of Clara’s family’s annual holiday traditions. “It’s beautiful,” Clara said. The market features holiday light displays, food, and glühwein, a warm mulled wine drink.

“You can buy souvenirs and ornaments and there’s a lot of chocolate,” Clara said.

Clara said their Christmas celebration includes opening gifts. “We take turns unwrapping them so we don’t get done in five minutes,” she said. Her family also attends church, and before dinner, everyone performs, by either playing the piano or singing a song.

Clara said her family’s traditional Christmas meal of fleischfondue (fondue), is her dad’s favorite. “I don’t like it,” she said. “But he loves it.” Her grandparents and other family members come over, and she said her grandma does a lot of baking.

She said after the meal, her family goes on a walk. “It’s important we spend time together.”

The Ottos alternate where they spend the holiday, and travel to France to visit her extended family every other year.

Like most European countries, Clara’s family celebrates more on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas day. The Pucelicks commemorate the day on December 25 for a valid reason. “Lucas’s birthday is on Christmas Eve,” Lori said. “So we have his birthday on his birthday and Christmas on Christmas. We try to keep it separated.”

The family will spend the holiday opening gifts and having a big dinner. Patrick’s mother will join the family.

The Pucelick family enjoys traveling, and are happy to show Clara new destinations. “It’s great for the kids to see other places,” Lori said.

They recently spent a week in Florida for Lori’s birthday, Clara, Patrick, and Lori will accompany Lucas’s eighth grade class on a trip to Washington, D.C. They will also attend a wedding in Hawaii.

Clara is looking forward to attending prom at Harlan Community High School this spring, and will finish her junior year before returning to Germany this summer. She will finish high school when she returns, and will decide where she will further her education after graduation. She said she will definitely return to Iowa in the future.

Clara said her family in Germany, which includes an older and a younger sister, feels the year abroad in Iowa is an experience of a lifetime for her.

“They love I can experience this, but it makes them sad because I am not there,” she said.

“I don’t want to leave,”Clara said. “I already love it here, and I still have five months. So I am going to love it even more.”