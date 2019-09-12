CHRISTMAS SEASON IS HERE!
COUNTY -- The holiday season officially kicked off in Shelby County last weekend with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the courthouse square in downtown Harlan. A good turnout of people braved the cold and drizzly weather to meet Santa and partake in the official lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.
