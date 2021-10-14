Cirque de Soleil

HARLAN – Watching marching band students interact with fellow musicians from area schools at a recent contest, Harlan Community High School Band Director Bill Kearney couldn’t help but smile.

A year ago at this time, some students were learning online and music programs were forced to be innovative with their teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no in-person contests, restrictions in the classroom and many cancellations, and students missed out on that camaraderie a contest brings.

“Last year was a very tough year for music programs throughout the state,” said Kearney. “Music educators had to step up to the challenge of connecting with music students and providing experiences and opportunities in music.

“Through it all, Iowa’s music educators found ways to make it work for our kids.”

Fast forward to 2021 and this month at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda, where you could find Harlan Community kids playing touch football with Glenwood and Creston band students in between performances, and watching the other bands take the field.

“Such a revelation how we came back together,” said Kearney.

The Marching Cyclones took second place in the parade competition and third place in the field competition at Clarinda. Kearney said judges comments and feedback were very constructive as the band works on musical balance and footwork technique in preparation for state contest Saturday, Oct. 16.

The band takes the field at 1:25 p.m. at Glenwood High School’s football field.

