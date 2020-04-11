City approves new fire truck purchase
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on the purchase of a new fire truck to serve the city.
The $582,488 Enforcer pumper truck base bid comes from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Inc., Slinger, WI, through the government procurement service HGAC. It’s the first time the city has contracted with the cooperative for an equipment purchase, which routinely provides for lower costs than if a city would seek out bids on its own.
“The overall bid is coming in less than the original estimate,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr.
