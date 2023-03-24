City Council takes first step for police, sheriff merger

HARLAN — The Harlan City Council approved the 28E agreement to share law enforcement services with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

The next step before it could be enacted is a vote by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.

In the crowded City Council chambers, members of the public were invited to share their concerns.

“What is the price we’re going to pay for unification? How many voices are you going to listen to?” asked Amy Haas.

Mayor Jay Christensen said the options are continuing what has been done the past few years because of some changes with leadership.

“I believe in this community. I believe in the people that have been there and done it and still do it. That was option one. We’ve done that,” he said. “The next option is what we’re looking at tonight is option 2. Everybody seems to think there’s an option B or C. We don’t have that.”

Christensen said there’s not a third option.

“You know we all have all the faith in the law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “That’s why I would support this. I’m not supporting this to downplay what we’ve had.”

Council member Troy Schaben reminded the public that there are subcommittee meetings where many things are discussed ahead of the City Council meetings.

Former assistant chief Steve Davis said the police department provided a service that was personal.

“The Sheriff’s Department will provide good coverage. You can trust these guys are going to do a good job,” he said. “I have complete faith in them.”

Davis said he wished the City Council would have been more transparent and let the people know that other meetings were going to happen and give the public an opportunity to be there.

“I know you made your decision. You know what you’re doing. I trust your decision,” he said. “I am totally against it. And I said last week, one of my main concerns is you believe it’ll save money.”

Two City Council members abstained from voting on this issue — R.J. Beilenberg and Kyle Lindberg.