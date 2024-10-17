City of Harlan announces resignation of City Administrator Gene Gettys

HARLAN — The City of Harlan

announced that Gene Gettys has

resigned from his position as City

Administrator, effective December

1, 2024. After serving the community

with dedication and leadership,

Mr. Gettys has accepted a

new position in eastern Iowa.

During his tenure, Gettys has

played a key role in managing city

operations, fostering growth, and

enhancing public services. The

City of Harlan extends its gratitude

for his years of service and

wishes him success in his future

endeavors.

The City Council will soon begin

the process of identifying a new

City Administrator to ensure a

smooth transition