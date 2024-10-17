City of Harlan announces resignation of City Administrator Gene Gettys
HARLAN — The City of Harlan
announced that Gene Gettys has
resigned from his position as City
Administrator, effective December
1, 2024. After serving the community
with dedication and leadership,
Mr. Gettys has accepted a
new position in eastern Iowa.
During his tenure, Gettys has
played a key role in managing city
operations, fostering growth, and
enhancing public services. The
City of Harlan extends its gratitude
for his years of service and
wishes him success in his future
endeavors.
The City Council will soon begin
the process of identifying a new
City Administrator to ensure a
smooth transition