City of Harlan audit released

Fri, 06/05/2020

    HARLAN  -- Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report on the City of Harlan recently.
    The city’s receipts totaled $7,354,256 for the year ended June 30, 2019, an 18.6 percent decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $7,859,467, a 9.2 percent increase over the prior year.

 

