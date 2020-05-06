City of Harlan audit released
HARLAN -- Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report on the City of Harlan recently.
The city’s receipts totaled $7,354,256 for the year ended June 30, 2019, an 18.6 percent decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $7,859,467, a 9.2 percent increase over the prior year.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
