City of Harlan levy decreases, but tax asking up $146,154
HARLAN – Harlan property owners will see a tax levy decrease next year as part of a proposed budget approved by the Harlan City Council Tuesday, March 17.
A public hearing on the proposed $9.62 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was held Tuesday, March 3. The City Council accepted comments from the public before taking a final vote, which was unanimous to approve the budget.
