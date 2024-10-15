City of Harlan will begin sanitary sewer project

SHELBY COUNTY — The City of Harlan has contracted with Municipal Pipe Tool Company to complete sanitary sewer main lining and point repairs this fall.

City Administrator Gene Gettys said the $1.1 million dollar project is made possible due to a $500,000 CDBG award and use of ARPA funding. The sanitary sewer transports sewage from sinks, bathrooms, kitchens, floor drains, and other plumbing to the city wastewater treatment plant; it is separate from storm sewers, which transport stormwater.

The project will consist of two phases, with the first phase beginning this week as the contractor completes cleaning and televising of the sanitary mains. The second phase is expected to begin in November, and will consist of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) sanitary sewer lining.

The total amount of sewer line set to be repaired is approximately four miles.

Gettys said the areas of work for the project based on results following previous sanitary sewer pipe cleaning and televised inspections, and the repairs are necessary to ensure the sanitary sewer mains are in good working condition and operate as designed. Repairs will include cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP) for pipe sections that are broken or cracked and point repairs in four areas.

What residents can expect:

These sanitary sewer mains may be located in the street, front yards, and back yards. These are located in easements, which allow the city access to do necessary work.

This work will not impact the use of the city’s main sanitary sewer. Municipal Pipe Tool Company will notify residents with door-to-door posted notices.

Residents are asked to keep pets indoors or on a leash away from manholes while crews are working. If manholes are located in the middle of the street, drivers may need to take an alternate route during manhole repairs, and any traffic interruption will be temporary.

Work area

Crews will be working in the following areas (refer to map):

• Court Street, from 19th Street, 278’ east

• Victoria Street, from 19th Street, 334’ east

• Farnam Street, from 19th Street, 307’ east

• Baldwin Street, from 13th Street to 12th Street

• Between Durant Street at bottom of hill near 15th Street to Baldwin Street, 299’ southeast

• Park Street, from 10th Street, 351’ west

• 10th Street, from Park Street to Court Street

• Court Street, from 12th Street, 362’ east

• Court Street, from 6th Street to 7th Street

• Durant Street, from 10th Street to 12th Street

• Durant Street, from 5th Street to 6th Street

• Baldwin Street, from 7th Street to 8th Street

• Victoria Street, from 7th Street to 9th Street

• Farnam Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

• 1st Street, from Court Street, 297’ south

• Willow Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

• 8th Street, from Willow Street to Laurel Street

• 8th Street, from Walnut Street to Elm Street

• E/W easement between Grand Avenue and Pine Street, from Morse Avenue, 845’ west

• Morse Avenue, from Historical Museum south to alley between Grand Avenue and College Blvd

• E/W alley between Grand Avenue and College Blvd, from 12th Street to College Place

• E/W alley between College Blvd and Lincoln Avenue, from 12th Street to Morse Avenue

• 12th Street, from alley north of Lincoln Avenue, 681’ south

• E/W alley between Lincoln Avenue and Garfield Avenue, from Morse Avenue to College Place

• N/S alley between College Blvd and Lincoln Avenue, south from College Blvd 174’

• E/W easement between Garfield Avenue and McKinley Avenue, to McKinley Avenue

• 18th Street, from Pine Street, 772’ south

• N/S easement between 18th Street and 19th Street, starting 320’ north of Lincoln Avenue for 367’

• N/S easement between 19th Street and 20th Street, starting 320’ north of Lincoln Avenue to Pine Street

• N/S easement between 20th Street and 21st Street, from Lincoln Avenue, 300’ north

• 300’ north of Lincoln Avenue, on west side curb of 21st Street, 289’ north

• N/S easement between 21st Street and 22nd Street, from south side of Pine Street, 335’ north

• Garfield Avenue, from 21st Street, 299’ west

• Morse Avenue, from alley between Lincoln Avenue and Garfield Avenue, 212’ south

• Chatburn Avenue, from Subway parking lot, 742’ east

• Chatburn Avenue, from 12th Street to 7th Street

• Maplecrest Drive

• 9th Street, from Maplecrest Drive, 278’ north

• 9th Street, from Chatburn Avenue, 280’ north

• 8th Street, beginning 200’ of Chatburn Avenue, 400’ north

• 7th Street, from Euclid Avenue, 368’ south