City, HMU team up for creative water conservation efforts at pool

HARLAN -- City of Harlan and Harlan Municipal Utilities officials are working together on their own water conservation efforts, thinking outside the box in keeping the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center filled this summer.

Discharge water from the Water Treatment Plant that normally would be released to the Nishnabotna River (slightly higher in sodium) is being captured and trucked to the pool by a tanker truck. The water is treated and piped into the pool to help keep it filled.

Officials said normally the pool loses about 6,000 gallons of water per week due to evaporation and with typical pool use. The discharge water helps to replenish that water without using it out of the current potable water system. The city and contractors are using the water for street sweeping and grinding streets as well.

Here, Harlan Parks/City Facilities Superintendent Tim Miller opens the spigot on the tanker and the water from the catch basin after treatment is pumped to the pool.