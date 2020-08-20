City moves forward with goose mitigation proposal
HARLAN - The City of Harlan is moving forward with a mitigation plan that will get Canadian geese to leave the Pioneer Park and Lake George Park areas in Harlan.
The Harlan City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 4 to proceed with the plan, with hopes the geese will move on. City staff will begin mitigation procedures as provided to the city by the Iowa Department of Resources.
Citizen complaints about the number of Canadian geese in the two Harlan parks prompted the City of Harlan to look at mitigation techniques, city officials said this week.
