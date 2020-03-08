City moves forward with river access plan
HARLAN – The City of Harlan has approved an agreement with LT Leon Associates, Inc., Des Moines, for the development of plans and specifications regarding a river access project near the Highway 44 bridge of the West Nishnabotna River.
At a cost of $13,000, the civil engineering firm will develop preliminary designs, complete all of the permitting process and develop final construction documents for the project.
