City of Shelby seeks title to abandoned property
SHELBY – The City of Shelby has filed a petition in Shelby County District Court seeking title to an abandoned property in the city limits of Shelby.
The property is located at 204 Plateau Street, and includes a building which is abandoned, vacant, and dilapidated according to Chapter 657A.10(3) of the Iowa Code.
Respondents in the petition include Keith Cyr, Sharon Cyr, Shelby County, and other persons in possession.
Keith Cyr and Sharon Cyr are alleged to have interest in the property as deedholders.
Shelby County may have interest in the property in the form of delinquent property taxes, and other persons also may have interest in the property.
The city is requesting the court find the property abandoned and award title to the city free and clear of all liens and encumbrances.
