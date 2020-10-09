City of Shelby seeks titles to properties
SHELBY – The City of Shelby has filed petitions in Shelby County District Court seeking titles to abandoned property in the community.
Properties at 605 Border St. and 204 Plateau St. are alleged in court documents to be abandoned, vacant and dilapidated, within the mean of Chapter 657A.10(3) of the Code of Iowa.
The city named respondents for the 605 Border St. property to be deed holder Janiece E. Becker as well as interested parties U.S. Bank National Association, Shelby County and other persons in possession. Respondents for the 204 Plateau St. property are deed holders Keith B. Cyr and Sharon Cyr, as well as other interested parties Shelby County and other persons in possession.
The city requests the court find the properties have been abandoned and award titles to the city.
