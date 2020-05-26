City still working on plan of action for aquatic center
HARLAN -- The City of Harlan has filled its pool at the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center, but continues to work to determine a plan of action for pool usage this summer.
Filling the pool was done to protect the integrity of the structure as well as the immediate availability of water due to water tower maintenance.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday, May 20 that swimming pools will be allowed to re-open for swimming lessons and lap swimming. Bath houses may not be open.
The city continues to evaluate the operation of the swimming pool for the summer season. At this time, the city and Parks and Recreation Board have not made any decisions following the governor’s announcement. Additional updates are expected from the governor this week, and in turn, the city will keep residents informed on any summer pool season.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
