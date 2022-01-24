City, union begin contract negotiations
HARLAN – Harlan union employees have asked for a 9.5 percent salary increase in each of the next five years as part of its initial contract proposal presented to the Harlan City Council Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The wage increase from AFSCME (American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees) Local #1014 is requested to be paid as an eight percent hike July 1 of each year through 2026 and a 1.5 percent merit increase on January 1, 2023, 2024 and 2025 (three 1.5% merit increases totaling 4.5% percent on Jan. 1, 2025).
