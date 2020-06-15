Citywide garage sale set for July 11
HARLAN -- Harlan’s citywide garage sale will be held on Saturday, July 11.
Sponsored by the Harlan Newspapers, the deadline for advertising and to be on published maps is Tuesday, June 30 at noon.
The citywide garage sale was moved to July 11 from its previous date in June.
