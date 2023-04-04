Civil Air Patrol hopes to open a Harlan chapter

Staff Reports

HARLAN — Imagine being in your teens and having the chance to fly in a Black Hawk helicopter or take the controls in a small airplane. It’s the reality for participants in Civil Air Patrol.

Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, a nationwide program there for emergency services and disaster relief in local communities. They have a cadet program that teaches kids leadership skills, customs and courtesies, and aerospace education. It puts youths on a path to become a pilot, in the aviation industry of some sort.

Students ages 12 to 18 interested in aviation have been traveling from Harlan and other areas to join the Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron and meet weekly in Atlantic.

“We are doing a Great Start Program in May for Harlan youth,” said 1st Lieutenant Stacy Condie, administrator of the Civil Air Patrol’s Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron. “The intention is to get our minimum membership met and start our own flight here in town.”

Cadet Great Start is geared towards new and prospective youth (ages 12-18) in the Cadet Program. Participants learn about all the exciting opportunities with the program and also receive training in: drill, customs & courtesies, aerospace, physical fitness, uniforms and how to wear them, and finally preparation for their first promotion and an orientation flight.

This is a five-week program, plus one Saturday field day. This is the best start a cadet can get to starting off their cadet career on the best foot.

If you are interested in learning more about our program, visit http://www.iawg.cap.gov and register on eventbrite for further details. New cadets are only accepted a few times per year. Registration opens April 1.

Condie said cadets get to fly in the Civil Air Patrol’s plane.

“Cadets get five powered flights to learn the basics of flying,” Condie said. “They actually get to hold the controls. This is called the Orientation Flight or ‘O-ride’.”

A squadron divides into flights, still part of the SWI squadron. There needs to be 25 members, including adults to get a Harlan flight.

Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron has 23 cadets and 15 (senior) members.

“We have grown from when I joined in August 2021 we had four cadets,” she said. “Cadets come from Lyon, Iowa, Red Oak, Kimballton, Harlan, Atlantic – the entire southwest Iowa area.”

Many lessons are learned by participants in the squadron.

“I have noticed the amazing growth from shy, timid and anxious children becoming very confident in their self-esteem,” she said.

C/TSgt Teagan Bissen said he was interested in CAP because his is in the Air Force.

“My favorite activity so far in CAP was riding Black Hawk helicopters at encampment because not everyone gets that opportunity,” he said. “I also really enjoyed attending Honor Academy in South Dakota because we learned professional Color guard movements.”

C/SrA Katie Stern said CAP can help you learn leadership and how to be a leader, as well as about aerospace.

“CAP has helped me become more active, and has helped me learn time management,” Stern said. “It has helped me come out of my shell and be more confident in public.”

CAP participants get to do activities such as National Cadet Special Activities, Cadet Basic Encampment and Orientation Flights.

If people can help with donations of supplies/service/sponsor, contact Stacy Condie

by email scondie@iawg.cap.gov or call/text 712-571-0736. Or make a donation check out to “Civil Air Patrol NCRIA003” and mail it to 1407 16th St. Harlan.

Donations of any type are tax deductible and Condie can get them the proper forms at their request.