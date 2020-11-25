Class 3A RUNNER-UP

CEDAR FALLS — An unforgettable Harlan Community football season ended in the Class 3A state championship game Thursday night, Nov. 19 as the Cyclones fell to a talented North Scott team, 30-6, at the UNI-Dome.

The game was tied 6-6 at the half following a thrilling 58-yard TD connection between Cyclone sophomores Teagon Kasperbauer and Aidan Hall with :01 left in the second quarter.

Four plays into the second half, however, North Scott’s Oliver Hughes returned an interception 61 yards for a score and it was all downhill from there for HCHS. A salty Lancer defense finished the game with seven interceptions, including five in the second half.