Class 3A RUNNER-UP

Wed, 11/25/2020
Cyclones cap off dynamite season at 11-1 after falling to North Scott 30-6 in the championship
It was a lot of fun. Young team, so you’ve got to be a big leader, show them what to do… just guide them, and I think that’s been a big part of what us seniors have been doing is helping them, showing them the way. I think they’ll be back next year. --J ESSE SCHWERY Senior Lineman

    CEDAR FALLS — An unforgettable Harlan Community football season ended in the Class 3A state championship game Thursday night, Nov. 19 as the Cyclones fell to a talented North Scott team, 30-6, at the UNI-Dome.
    The game was tied 6-6 at the half following a thrilling 58-yard TD connection between Cyclone sophomores Teagon Kasperbauer and Aidan Hall with :01 left in the second quarter.
    Four plays into the second half, however, North Scott’s Oliver Hughes returned an interception 61 yards for a score and it was all downhill from there for HCHS. A salty Lancer defense finished the game with seven interceptions, including five in the second half.

 

