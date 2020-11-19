CLASS 3A STATE RUNNERS-UP!
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:32pm admin
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CYCLONES!
HCHS fell in the championship game tonight 30-6 to a tough North Scott team.
Season and championship game highlights will be forthcoming. See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune as well as our social media and web page here tomorrow for lots of photos.
