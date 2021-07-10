The CO2 Pipeline

HARLAN – Local farmland owners speaking Wednesday, Oct. 6 in regards to a proposed carbon dioxide-capture pipeline project that would make its way through Shelby County expressed some skepticism and genuine concerns over safety and financial considerations should the project move forward.

Approximately 150 local residents, and some not from this area of the state, packed into the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center for the informational meeting hosted by the Iowa Utilities Board and Summit Carbon Solutions.

The Iowa-based firm, with headquarters in Ames, proposes to build a $4.5 billion pipeline across parts of Iowa and the region to capture and store carbon from Midwest biofuel plants.

Among the 30 Iowa counties included in the proposed pipeline project is Shelby County, where the pipeline would travel from north to south along Hazel Road, for approximately 25 miles.

The project, called Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants.

The emissions would then be piped through an underground line to North Dakota for permanent storage underground in deep geological locations. Carbon dioxide from plants in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska are part of the proposed project.

