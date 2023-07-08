Coach Bladt, Hall and Leinen on Shrine Bowl South Team

CEDAR FALLS — The 51st Iowa Shrine Bowl was held Saturday July 22, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Coach Todd Bladt, Aidan Hall and Stephen Leinen all participated in the weeklong activities put on by the Iowa Shrine Bowl organization which included Shriner’s hospital presentations, interactive activities with some Shriner’s kids, as well as practices for the game and some fun outings for the players and coaches.

Leinen was the kicker/punter, Hall the receiver and Bladt the assistant coach for the South Team. The North Team won the game 29-15.

