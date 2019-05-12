COAST TO COAST

HINTON -- A former Westphalia resident is venturing on a cross-country bicycle ride this summer to raise funds for Colleen’s Dream Foundation and ovarian cancer research.

Greg Conry, the son of Tom and Lisa Conry, Harlan, and a 2012 graduate of Harlan Community High School, will be riding from Oceanside, CA to Annapolis, MD, approximately 3,100 miles over a roughly 42 day period (38 days of riding) beginning July 8. Conry currently is seeking donations and sponsorships to help with his costs for the ride as well as his $10,000 donation goal for Colleen’s Dream Foundation.

Colleen’s Dream is dedicated to funding investigational scientific research with the primary goal of developing an accurate early detection test for ovarian cancer. Currently no such test exists, making ovarian cancer the deadliest of all gynecological cancers. Colleen’s Dream was founded in 2012 by Nicole Cundiff and her husband, Billy, a 12-year veteran kicker in the NFL and also a Harlan native.

“I am doing this bike ride across the U.S. because I am looking for a new challenge and an opportunity to raise money for a great cause,” said Conry. “It’s time that I do something for someone else. I used to raise money for Colleen’s Dream Foundation through one of their events, Kicking for the Dream. During this, people would pledge money for every field goal, PAT, touchback, etc.”

During the ride, Conry will be sightseeing, posting daily to his Facebook Page, Greg’s Ride Across America, and challenging himself both physically and mentally while raising funds for ovarian cancer research.