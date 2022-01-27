HARLAN -- Harlan Community Student Council will be hosting a combined Pink/Blue Out Tuesday, Feb. 1 to raise funds for cancer awareness and research. Donations from the evening’s events, held during the boys and girls basketball games vs. Kuemper Catholic, will be presented to the American Cancer Society.

Among the events of the evening will be an FFA feed, silent auction, bucket run and other donation opportunities. To donate to the silent auction, contact Lexi Musich at lmusich@hcsdcyclones.com.