Combined Pink/Blue Out Tuesday
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Student Council will be hosting a combined Pink/Blue Out Tuesday, Feb. 1 to raise funds for cancer awareness and research. Donations from the evening’s events, held during the boys and girls basketball games vs. Kuemper Catholic, will be presented to the American Cancer Society.
Among the events of the evening will be an FFA feed, silent auction, bucket run and other donation opportunities. To donate to the silent auction, contact Lexi Musich at lmusich@hcsdcyclones.com.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95