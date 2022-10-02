Commander Condie

HARLAN – Harlan’s Stacy Condie has been named commander of the Civil Air Patrol’s Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron (NCR-IA-003) following a changing of the guard ceremony held January 4.

First Lieutenant Condie takes over for Major Jason Erickson, who will continue to serve as vice commander for the Iowa Wing of Civil Air Patrol.

The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer auxiliary of the Air Force chartered by the United States Congress. The purpose of this organization is teaching and preparing youth for a career in the aeronautic field, or Air Force.

It also is an emergency service organization to assist in disasters, search and rescue, and aerial photos of disasters. Adults are welcome to volunteer as well to assist with cadet training or emergency services in a variety of positions.

Condie first became interested in the organization when her son, Austin, joined last May. She and her husband, Clint, then joined as senior members and Clint became the aerospace instructor and Stacy the activities planner.

“I had a taste of a little bit of each part of the cadet curriculum and I just was extremely impressed,” she said. “The past commander, Major Erickson, had served his term and he has promoted to the Wing Level. I decided to accept the position as I felt I had the most time to devote to it and get this amazing organization out in the public.”

Condie says she’s excited about her new role.

“Through my son’s cadet career, Civil Air Patrol has become a big part of our lives,” she said. “It has been an amazing experience for me to go from not ever having heard of this program, to a position where I’m passionate about helping our cadets succeed and making our presence known in Southwest Iowa.”

