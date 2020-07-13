Committee plans July 24 formal dance for teens
HARLAN – A Harlan Special Events Committee has announced the creation of A Roarin’ 20s Summer Formal 2020 for Harlan Community High School junior and senior students, set for Friday, July 24 in Harlan.
On the docket is a specially-prepared dining experience at local restaurants, a grand march (details to be announced) and entertainment, dance and casino night at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Harlan. The event is not sponsored by the Harlan Community School District.
