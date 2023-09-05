Community Canvas Project to launch with mural in downtown Harlan

HARLAN -- Visitors to Historic Downtown Harlan will soon have the chance to snap a selfie with a new interactive mural. The mural is the first project for Community Canvas, a long-term initiative by the Shelby County Wellness Alliance to bring more public art to Shelby County communities. This first work features Shelby County artist Deborah King and will include elements inviting the public to become part of the scene, take a photo, and share on social media. The overall theme of the mural will focus on celebrating a local landmark, the Harlan Theatre, and encouraging engagement in the arts.

“I am excited for the Harlan Theatre to be a part of this interactive art project for Downtown Harlan. This colorful mural will enhance the theatre as well as the downtown square, and I look forward to everyone enjoying this painting,” said theatre owner Sharon Lucke.

The Harlan Theatre’s property will be home to this new public artwork. King is creating the mural on large wooden panels, which will be fixed to an existing wooden structure on the west side of the building. Community members can preview a few of the panels at Art in the Park on June 4. The Shelby County Wellness Alliance will celebrate a final unveiling of the mural on Thursday, June 15, during Roar into Harlan.

The Shelby County Wellness Alliance created the Community Canvas initiative to support public art with a vision to bring additional projects, such as murals and sculptures, to Shelby County. Strong local donations as well as a Creative Places Grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, fully funded this first mural.

“Once you start something like this, you begin to draw like-minded people together who recognize the need for the arts in Harlan, and who want to see more art integrated into the community,” said Brian Byrnes, owner of Brick Wall Gallery in downtown Harlan. Brick Wall Gallery was a donor in supporting this first mural, and Byrnes served on the planning committee to bring the project to fruition.

Mural artist Deborah King has already been a visible creative presence in Shelby County with a mural at the Elk Horn Public Library. She has also participated in numerous local art events, such as Art in the Park and the Southwest Iowa Art Tour. King has worked closely with the planning committee throughout the process.

“Public art has a way of brightening up a town. It communicates the values of the community, and shows that the town is investing in their local artists and cares about making their spaces beautiful and inviting,” said King. “I am excited to partner with the Harlan community, where I shop and attend church, to help revitalize their town square with a mural.”

The Shelby County Wellness Alliance works to improve health, wellness, and quality of life for Shelby County residents. The alliance draws from the entire community, including leadership from city government, education, healthcare, faith communities, the arts, local businesses, social services, the local newspaper, the public library, museums, state parks and DNR, and individual community volunteers. Recent efforts include increasing access to healthier food options, battling food insecurity, enhancing opportunities for physical activity, reducing stigma and improving understanding related to mental health, and enhancing community arts programming and works. To learn more about the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, contact board member Katie Sandquist at 712-755-5056 or Katie.sandquist@myrtuemedical.org