Community Chest accepting applications for fall funding

COUNTY -- Non-profit agencies within Shelby County will have until the end of August to complete applications for funding from Shelby County Community Chest (SCCC). Funds from SCCC are made possible by the generosity of local donors to the SCCC annual fund drive which will be taking place this fall.

Shelby County Community Chest accumulates and then disburses the funds from this campaign to local non-profits for a single year. The deadline for agencies to apply online at a new website https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite is August 31.

Dawn Winnett, chairperson of Shelby County Community Chest, said “We encourage all agencies, including those who have and those who have not applied in the past, to complete an application this year.”

Shelby County Community Chest is an organization that grants funds to agencies who serve local residents through health, education or social services or those who may have a community betterment project they would like to complete.

“Our goal is to provide the necessary funding to help complete the missions of our local non-profit agencies,” said Winnett.

Only agencies with a 501(c)3 status that provide services to the area residents and communities of Shelby County are eligible. The agencies must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support efforts and projects, however, requests for general operational funds will not be considered.

Application procedures and grant information can be obtained online at https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite/grant-application under the Grant Application section. Please contact a board member with application specific questions or for additional information.

All completed applications will be considered at the September board meeting with notification of results to agencies shortly thereafter.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Chest are Jim Zimmerman, Becky Morenz, Sarah Schumacher, Dawn Winnett, Lexie Hagle, Ryan Brodersen, Stacie Frederick, Amy Taylor, and Mallory Meyer.