Community Chest kicks off fund drive

COUNTY -- Shelby County Community Chest (SCCC) has kicked off its annual fund drive to support a variety of area non-profit agencies.

Since 2004, Shelby County Community Chest has served as a collection basket for community organizations by seeking donations from area residents which are then disbursed as grants to local non-profits to help them fulfill their missions.

This year, the Community Chest is also introducing its new slogan, “Growing Community Through Giving.”

Whether giving to local parks, schools, and libraries, or to public health and wellness initiatives, the Community Chest focuses on keeping local donations local, making the Shelby County community stronger for all residents.

The Iowa Community Kitchen is a past grant recipient of Shelby County Community Chest who knows firsthand how much difference these funds make.

“When funds are tight it makes it harder to purchase food and to conduct business,” stated Vicki Kuhn, head of Iowa Community Kitchen. “Before COVID, most of our help went to the elderly and homebound, but now we are seeing many more families, and lots of new faces.” Funds from the Shelby County Community Chest, other granting agencies, and donations from individuals help to supply 700+ meals per week in Harlan and 80-100 meals in Earling. When funding from grants and other programs runs out, Vicki and her husband are forced to make up the difference out of their own pockets.

The SCCC board will conduct a direct mail campaign to Shelby County residents and local businesses starting in October. Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off at any Shelby County State Bank location. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 527, Harlan, IA 51537. Recurring, online donations can also be made via the Community Chest’s website at https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite.

“As Iowans, we do our best to look out for each other. Most of us give to at least one charity through the year. And that giving goes a long way. Area non-profits frequently run on razor-thin budgets, and years like 2020 can be more than challenging, they can be debilitating,” said Community Chest board member Ryan Brodersen.

“Giving to the Shelby County Community Chest is a great way for neighbors to help neighbors because we all benefit, either directly or indirectly, from the great work so many of our non-profits are doing in our local community.”

Contact a board member for additional information. Board members of the Shelby County Community Chest are Becky Morenz, Sarah Schumacher, Dawn Winnett, Jim Zimmerman, Ryan Brodersen, Lexie Hagle, Stacie Frederick, Amy Taylor and Mallory Meyer.