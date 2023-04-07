Community Chest now accepting applications for funding

SHELBY COUNTY -- Non-profit agencies operating within Shelby County will have until the end of August to complete applications for funding from Shelby County Community Chest (SCCC). Funds from SCCC are made possible by the generosity of local donors to the SCCC annual fund drive, which will be taking place this fall.

Shelby County Community Chest accumulates and then disburses the funds from this campaign to local non-profits for a single year. The deadline for agencies to apply online at https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite is August 31.

Ryan Brodersen, Chairperson of Shelby County Community Chest, said “We encourage all non-profit agencies, both those who have and those who have not applied in the past, to complete an application this year.”

Shelby County Community Chest is an organization that grants funds to non-profit agencies who serve local residents through health, education, or social services, or those who may have a community betterment project they would like to complete.

“Our goal is to provide funding to support the missions of our local non-profit agencies,” said Brodersen.

Only agencies with a 501(c)3 status that provide services to the area residents and communities of Shelby County are eligible. The agencies must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support efforts and projects.

Application procedures and grant information can be obtained online at https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite/grant-application under the Grant Application section. Please contact Ryan Brodersen at 712-790-6082 or any board member with application specific questions or for additional information.

All completed applications will be considered at the September board meeting with notification of results to agencies shortly thereafter, and funds disbursed after spring 2024 board meeting.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Chest are Ryan Brodersen, Stacie Frederick, Mallory Meyer, Sherry Kaufman, Amy Brodersen, Amanda Hol, Jean Keane, and Tami Schechinger. The board meets two or three times per year and encourages anyone to get involved. No leadership board experience is necessary.

Please contact Ryan Brodersen if you are interested in becoming a board member.