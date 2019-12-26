Community Chest seeks tax-deductible donations

COUNTY -- Shelby County Community Chest still has hopes of raising $35,000 for local organizations; 100% of your tax-deductible donation benefits the following Shelby County non-profit agencies:

Concerned, Inc.; Country Care Center; Faith Sound; Friends of Harlan City Parks; Girl Scouts; Harlan Community Library Foundation Inc; Harlan Community School District; Harlan Lions Club; Iowa Community Kitchen; Iowa State University Extension & Outreach; Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom; Nishnabotna Conservation Foundation; Shelby Co. Community Outreach; Shelby Co. Fair; Shelby Co. Historical Museum; Shelby Co. Prevent Child Abuse Council; Shelby Co. Public Health; Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance; Time for Tots; West Central Community Action.

Donations may be made a variety of ways including mail to PO Box 527, Harlan, IA 51537, online at shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite using PayPal, sign up for automatic bank withdrawal, or they can be dropped off at any Shelby County State Bank. When you shop online at “Amazon Smile” you can designate SCCC as your non-profit organization of choice and a percentage of your total purchase will be donated to SCCC at no additional cost to you. Details for the Amazon Smile program can be found at https://smile.amazon.com/.

Please contact a board member for additional information. Board members of the Shelby County Community Chest are Becky Morenz, Sarah Schumacher, Dawn Winnett, Jim Zimmerman, Ryan Brodersen, Lexie Hagle, Laurie Brummer, Sherry Kaufman and Kelli Klaassen.