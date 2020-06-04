Community Service Day canceled
HARLAN -- The annual Community Service Day provided by Harlan Community Schools students is canceled for 2020.
“We are disappointed to announce that the annual HCSD Community Service Day has been canceled for this year. The district believes that sponsoring an event that creates any gathering or extraneous contact is not prudent at this time.
“We hope to continue this service project in future years.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
