Community theater reorganizes under WIAA

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Theater is formally organizing itself under the umbrella of an old favorite in the community, the Western Iowa Arts Association (WIAA), and is fund-raising in preparation for its 2022 summer musical production that will be named soon.

“Many will remember attending various productions put on by WIAA including dinner theater productions, the Home for the Holidays variety shows, performances of Handel’s Messiah, and most recently, Mayday Melodies,” said Tony Buman, board member and performer.

WIAA was founded in the 1970s through the merger of the Harlan Theater Guild and the Harlan Community Chorus. The two organizations incorporated as WIAA to purchase the former St Michael’s Church Building, which was used as a performance center.

Since the beginning, WIAA’s mission has been to promote and advance education, music, and the arts. Current board members Keith Bauer and Dr. Roger Davidson have been active with WIAA for decades.

The Harlan Community Theater group was founded by Harlan Community Schools’ Drama Teacher Kayla Weis in 2019, and organized under the umbrella of the school drama club. The inaugural year culminated with a successful run of The Music Man with participants from around the community.

Full article in the Tribune.

