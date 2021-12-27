Comp. Bd. to revisit salary recommendations

COUNTY – The Shelby County Compensation Board has been asked to reconvene and re-visit its salary recommendations for elected officials, specifically the 28 percent increase for county sheriff, to consider implementing that raise in a more phased-in approach.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 21 suggested the compensation board meet again to review its salary recommendations, and tabled formal action on the initial recommendations of a 28 percent increase for the sheriff and five percent increase for all other elected officials – the auditor, recorder, treasurer, supervisors and attorney.

“I’ve always lived by the philosophy if it’s going to be double digits or more you need to be phasing it in,” said supervisor Steve Kenkel.

The compensation board will reconvene in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

Full article in the Trib!