Comp. board reconvenes; lowers salary recommendation for sheriff

COUNTY – The Shelby County Compensation Board has amended its salary increase recommendation for the county sheriff to 16 percent from an initial 28 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year, opting for a more phased-in, multi-year approach to an increase that’s being mandated by state lawmakers.

The recommendation now heads to the Shelby County Board of Supervisors for final review and action. While the compensation board makes the recommendation, the supervisors are the final decision makers on elected officials’ salaries.

The compensation board was asked to reconvene and re-visit its initial salary recommendations - a five percent increase for elected officials, but specifically the 28 percent increase for county sheriff.

The supervisors tabled any action and suggested the special session to review salaries after learning that the new Iowa Back the Blue Act allows for a phased-in approach.

After a 20-minute discussion via Zoom Wednesday, Dec. 29, the compensation board’s recommendation is to keep the five percent the same for the auditor, recorder, supervisors, treasurer and attorney, but reduce the amount for the sheriff to 16 percent with the intention to discuss a similar increase for the sheriff next year and a third-year adjustment to meet end salary goals.

