Compensation Board recommends increases

COUNTY – Iowa’s new Back the Blue Act, Sen. File 342 signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds June 17, likely will result in significant increases in sheriff salaries statewide, including Shelby County.

After reviewing the law’s language at its annual meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Shelby County Compensation Board recommended a 28 percent salary increase for Sheriff Neil Gross for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The board voted 6-0, and also included a five percent increase recommendation for all other Shelby County elected officials.

The compensation board meets annually, is charged with reviewing data and requests from elected officials, and then makes a formal recommendation to the county’s board of supervisors for consideration.

The supervisors, who have the ultimate decision on pay raises for elected officials, make the decision on the recommendation during its budgeting process for the next fiscal year.

The board can lower the raise recommendation, but cannot increase it. If supervisors reduce the proposed salary increases, they must do so by an equal percentage.

If approved by the supervisors, estimated annual costs next year for the raises are projected at $37,464, of which $23,013 would be for the sheriff.

Back the Blue

Back the Blue mandates county sheriff pay be comparable to those of police chiefs in cities of similar population to the respective counties, and comparable to Iowa State Patrol command officers and professional administrators as well as Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) administrators and command officers.

With those comparables taken into account, it adds up to the 28 percent recommended increase for Shelby County.

The legislation also now says compensation boards “shall set” vs. “shall consider setting” the salary as it relates to the board’s obligations in making recommendations to the county supervisors for final action.

These are discussions being held by compensation boards in all 99 counties this fall and early winter as they meet to review salaries and make recommendations.

